BBNaija: Lovely photo of evicted housemate, Teddy A and his mother — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Lovely photo of evicted housemate, Teddy A and his mother

TeddyA’s mother pictured with him

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Teddy A has since his eviction from the house, continued to remain a trending topic online as he continues to give fans something to talk about.

The singer got more people swooning after a lovely photo of himself and his mum in floral shirts emerged online.

Teddy A and his bae, BamBam continue to serve impressive couple goals as they are obviously going stronger since their leave from the reality show.

Popularly referred to as Bamteddy, they were also one of viewers’ favourite couple. The duo have been out and about, going on media tours and all since their arrival in the country.

