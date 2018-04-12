BBNaija: Miracle and Nina back together again — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Miracle and Nina back together again

After the Task festivities, things took a bit of a turn and the slope went slippery when Alex decided to put on her good friend cloak and confronted Nina about her ‘post-breakup’ behaviour; mentioning that Miracle was in fact hurt by all that has happened, but simply found solace in the company of the rest of the Housemates. Thanks to Nina’s new found stubbornness however, it all went south real quick.

Emotional Wreck

Seeing as Nina refused to initiate their peace making process, Alex decided to play mediator and true enough, convinced a very minimally interested Miracle to engage and hear Nina out. The festivities took place in the confined bathroom space that only seemed to get smaller as the tension between the not so former lovebirds grew. It was pretty clear that Nina was adamant in her pursuit for sentimental justice and despite having a rather messy approach, she managed to put her point across, displaying the ‘not no naïve’ side to her and in not so many words, letting Miracle know that she was close to not caring anymore.

Calming The Storm

Miracle on the other hand had enough calm for the both them and even though he looked confused and rather uninterested for more than half the time, he managed to get his very well-articulated point across and explained how he drew his conclusions; confirming what Alex had said about him taking an emotional knock thanks to her ‘bff’ reference but deciding against self-pity and isolation.

Mina The Return

Through the rolling of eyes and having almost the entire House as jury in this specialised court session, Miracle and Nina’s apologies followed the oath-taking format as per the mediators Anto, Alex and Tobi and after a while of verbal pushing, pulling and shoving, love won, low-key though.

The winds of forgiveness seem to have blown about overnight because unlike last night when the two refused to even seal their apologies with a handshake; today saw them locking hands, call it morning glory. Mina is back!

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

