BBNaija: Miracle and Nina reconciled by Alex, Anto and Tobi — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Miracle and Nina reconciled by Alex, Anto and Tobi

BBNaija Miracle and Nina reconcile

After close to an hour of back and forth between the two lovebirds, they finally agreed to reconcile and we can’t say for sure if things will be back to normal.

Their reconciliation is all thanks to the force applied on them by three of their fellow housemates, Alex, Anto and Tobi

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

This comes after Nina’s family reacted to the emotional meltdown she’d suffered earlier.

Read the two separate public statements made by her family via her Instagram account below:

Hi Ninafans, Ninalovers, ninanation and all our supporters! We are sure everyone has been overwhelmed with the drama going on in the house! It’s been intense but let’s all realise that even blood SIBLINGS have their own misunderstanding and no matter how long, they always find their way back if theres real love & trust. Let’s not be too quick to judge or tarnish any image all in the name of a show. Let’s all strive to be positive both in our comments and actions.

There’s always going to be disagreements but the beauty of it all is we will all agree eventually! The parties involved are making decisions right now solely on emotions and the best we can do is support them, criticise positively and keep loving them.

It’s two weeks to the finale! Let’s not use the judgement of one day to jeopardize this three months dream we have all built. Let’s drop the negativity, show love, use positive words and keep Nina’s dream alive by supporting her always.

#LoveLivesHere

Nina is a human being and not incapable of learning; whatsoever it is that she isn’t doing well, when she comes out, she will learn. Had she done or said things that made you angry as fans, it’s time for you to overlook those imperfections… Are those things enough to make you not to vote for Nina next week? As Nina fans and Lovers, Please look beyond her imperfections and never give up on her.

Nina is a human being even admins are also human too . The emotional roller coaster are sometimes uncontrollable but isn’t it why we love the show? When young people are living together, disagreements are inevitable; may God give Nina more grace to carry on to make us all happier. Good morning and have a blessed day…

The post #BBNaija: Miracle and Nina reconciled by Alex, Anto and Tobi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

