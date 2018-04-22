 #BBNaija: Miracle emerges as winner of the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala game show — Nigeria Today
There you have it folks! After all said and done, the ups and downs, the laughter and the cries, the romance and friendships made, we’ve finally had the winner of the Big Brother Naija game!

Miracle Ikechukwu has been announced as the winner of the Big Brother Naija game after weeks of eluding evictions and being the fans favourite.

Miracle was affiliated with all sorta drama and romance in the house and it’s obvious that that’s part of what made him the right man for the win.

A really comical guy who brought the heat with his charming and calm attitude while in the Big Brother house – Miracle obviously won the hearts of many as they’ve put him up as the winner of the show…

Hearty congratulations to Miracle and we most definitely can’t wait to follow him up on what his next real life actions will be…

