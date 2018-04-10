BBNaija: Miracle finally opens up on why he decided to date Nina — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Miracle finally opens up on why he decided to date Nina

The drama in the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2018 house continues to take the centre stage as two of the housemates romantically inclined, Miracle and Nina have seen their relationship deteriorate recently.

The deteriorating state of their relationship was evident when Nina refused to acknowledge Miracle as her boyfriend when the the host of the popular show, Ebuka demanded to know.

Speaking with fellow housemates, Tobi and Alex, Miracle opened up on why he decided to date Nina and more.

“Before coming here, I said I was not going to date anyone.

“But when I saw Nina whom I had met severally outside the show, the story started changing.

“Even at that, I still didn’t want to have anything with her but when other guys started picking the girls, I had to go with Nina.

“This was how this whole thing started.”

