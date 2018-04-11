BBNaija: Miracle reveals why he decided to date Nina — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Miracle reveals why he decided to date Nina

BBNaija housemate Miracle has revealed why he decided to date his fellow housemate, Nina.

They both started their relationship right from the beginning of the show when they chose each other as strategic partners.

Both housemates have already made it clear that they knew each other outside the show.

Nina had also confessed that she has a boyfriend outside the show, who she’s not willing to let go.

Miracle and Nina are currently having issues in their relationship.

Nina had refused to address Miracle as her boyfriend when Ebuka demanded to know how strong their relationship was.

Speaking to fellow housemates, Tobi and Alex about their quarrel, Miracle said he never planned dating anyone in the show.

He added, “Before coming here, I said I was not going to date anyone.

“But when I saw Nina whom I had met severally outside the show, the story started changing.

“Even at that, I still didn’t want to have anything with her but when other guys started picking the girls, I had to go with Nina.

“This was how this whole thing started.”

