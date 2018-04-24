 #BBNaija: Miracle thanks Nigerians for voting him — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Miracle thanks Nigerians for voting him

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment


The winner of Big Brother Naija Season 3, Miracle has written a short post of gratitude to Nigerians.

He shared a photo of himself as he prepared to step out on media rounds and used the opportunity to thank fans for their love and votes.

He wrote:

Wow! It’s so good be out here finally, I could never have imagined the love I’ve been receiving after getting out.


I’m eternally grateful, this Miracle here today is as a result of your love.

God bless you all.

Off to interviews this Morning.

Sending out all the love to my Loved Ones ?

