BBNaija: Miracle thanks Nigerians for voting him — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Miracle thanks Nigerians for voting him





The winner of Big Brother Naija Season 3, Miracle has written a short post of gratitude to Nigerians.

He shared a photo of himself as he prepared to step out on media rounds and used the opportunity to thank fans for their love and votes.

He wrote:

Wow! It’s so good be out here finally, I could never have imagined the love I’ve been receiving after getting out.





I’m eternally grateful, this Miracle here today is as a result of your love.

God bless you all.

Off to interviews this Morning.

Sending out all the love to my Loved Ones ?

