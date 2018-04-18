 BBNaija! Never Talk To Man The Way CeeC Talks To Tobi – Linda Ikeji Advises Women — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Never Talk To Man The Way CeeC Talks To Tobi – Linda Ikeji Advises Women

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Newly engaged and celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji took to Twitter to advise women to desist from talking to men the way Cee-C did to Tobi today. Cee-C has been been verbally abusing Tobi for over an hour now, and the young man kept his cool. Linda wrote; “Dear women, never talk to a man the […]

The post BBNaija! Never Talk To Man The Way CeeC Talks To Tobi – Linda Ikeji Advises Women appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.