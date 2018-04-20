BBNaija: Nigerian ladies react to trending photo of Tobi’s eggplant — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nigerian ladies react to trending photo of Tobi’s eggplant

Big brother Naija housemate, Tobi is currently trending on several social media platforms after photos of his huge eggplant hit the Internet.

Tobi and fellow BBN 2018 housemates, Alex and Miracle spent some time in the Jacuzzi last night and many viewers spotted his eggplant when he stood up to go get something.

Trust Nigerians to be funny with their remarks. According to many, Cee-C has been attacking him because of his huge member, which is kinda ridiculous.

See how many ladies are gushing to have Tobi in bed below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: Nigerian ladies react to trending photo of Tobi’s eggplant appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

