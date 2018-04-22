BBNaija: Nigerian lady explains why Cee-C is so bitter — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nigerian lady explains why Cee-C is so bitter

A viewer of the Big Brother Naija show, has asked other viewers not to judge controversial housemate, Cee-C, saying that the reason she’s the way she is is because of her family background.

This lady, Adenike, who presumably knows at least a handful about the drama queen’s family, shared why viewers shouldn’t be quick to judge her actions in the house but rather be sympathetic with her.

She says her father brought bitterness to their family and this is what is affecting her in the Big Brother house… Adenike wrote,

“Guys, CeeC’s dad left her sick mum to marry his secretary, only for the woman to die and her married a second, and only for the family to discover the secretary already had two kids for him while their mum was alive.

CeeC them are from Ozubulu in Anambra state and her father lives at New Haven in Enugu. Most of these happenings in their family made them angry and bitter. Please do not blame her too much.”

