BBNaija: Nigerian Man blasts Nina, says ‘Cheating is a hobby for Igbo Girls’ — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nigerian Man blasts Nina, says ‘Cheating is a hobby for Igbo Girls’



A Twitter user simply identified as Jeffery has taken to the platform to slam one of the housemate of the ongoing reality TV show, Nina.

He cited Nina and her Igbo roots, claiming that Igbo girls are the best at being infidel.

He wrote;



“Nina is an encapsulation of what Igbo girls are: unfaithful. No tribe beats Igbo girls at cheating. It’s a hobby. #BBNaija”

Recall that Nina had a boyfriend named collins, before she got into the big brother naija house, that did not stop her from engaging in a romantic relationship with her fellow housemate, Miracle.

Nina was also recently dragged online after she tried to set Miracle apart from her Boyfriend, She had said; “Collins is my Boyfriend, Miracle is my everything.”

