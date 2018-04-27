BBNaija: Nigerians slam Nina for dumping Collins on National Radio — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nigerians slam Nina for dumping Collins on National Radio





Nina has risked losing her fans over the dishonourable way she parted with her boyfriend, Collins because of Miracle.

Right from the beginning of the Big Brother Naija show which lasted for 85 days, Nina had shown signs of emotional instability and vulnerability.

It would be recalled that she kissed Miracle in the bathroom in less than 72 hours of their entry into the house in South Africa.





Ever since, there have been questions about her relationship in and outside the house which she has brilliantly given conflicting answers about.

Shortly after revealing that she was ready to continue with Collins despite allegedly having s*x with Miracle, the 21-year old announced during an interview with Beat FM Lagos that there is no possibility of reconciling with Collins.

This action has affected the way fans see her. Many believe the N45 million prize won my Miracle and his new found fame must have influenced her selfish decision.

Read social media reactions below:

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post #BBNaija: Nigerians slam Nina for dumping Collins on National Radio appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

