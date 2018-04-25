BBNaija: Nina sends special message to Nigerians after her return back home — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Nina sends special message to Nigerians after her return back home
Nina has sent out an appreciation message to Nigerians, thanking them for standing by her and supporting her all through her stay in the game.
According to an excited Nina, she has not gotten used to the ‘fans thing’ but she is highly appreciative of their efforts.
She shared the below video dressed in a green gown and wrote:
Thanks to everyone that voted for me I appreciate alot…God bless you
Nigerians quickly took to her page and reacted to the video:
angel_mimeee Nina oooooooo doing lyk a tartar
f.nkem U can’t speak Nina
goldensammy1 Go and Thank Miracle and team miracle, they deserve more accolades than we do .. They paid your dues in full
nenyechi222 We love you, keep doing your thing and don’t let anyone or anything get to you
honeywealthy Love u girl and wish you the very best life has to offer!!!
mstong_love The fashion killer
mz_omotee Go girl!!!!
tuberry22 Grace grace I see grace grace grace all I see is grace go girl God got ur back love u Nina
tollyberry I love Mina so much
bella.dona.001 Nice one
whitneybill Love u too
b.klassicbeauty My love you can speak the English anyhow it comes to your mouth…. We understand and we love you like that baby,nobody is perfect….. Go Nina, the sky is it starting point
