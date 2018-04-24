BBNAIJA: Nina To Go Back To Boyfriend Collins, Ditches Miracle — Nigeria Today

BBNAIJA: Nina To Go Back To Boyfriend Collins, Ditches Miracle
Miracle’s romantic partner in the house, Nina, has claimed that she would be going back to her boyfriend Collins. The Big Brother contestant said this in an interview with DSTv where she said that she would try to patch things up with her boyfriend and not pursue anything with Miracle. There had been speculation that […]
The post BBNAIJA: Nina To Go Back To Boyfriend Collins, Ditches Miracle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!