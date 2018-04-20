BBNaija: “Nobody Holy Pass” – Small Doctor Defends Cee-C Despite Heavy Social Media Backlash — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “Nobody Holy Pass” – Small Doctor Defends Cee-C Despite Heavy Social Media Backlash

Popular Nigerian street act, Small Doctor has continued to show his undying love for Big Brother Housemate, Cee-c despite heavy social media backlash pointed towards her as a result of verbal outburst on fellow housemate, Tobi.

Recall, Small Doctor had ealier declared that a woman like Cee-c is what he needs in his life as wife. According him, Cee-c is a drama queen and she is exactly the kind of woman he’s ever wanted.

Small Doctor took to his Instagram page to solicit for votes on her behalf. The singer begs Nigerians to vote for her on the ground that no one is perfect.

The Penalty crooner share a photo of Cee-c and wrote;

Nobody Holy Pass See Beyond Her Flaws… Kindly Vote Cee-C To 32052… iyanu MASHELE SOONEST

