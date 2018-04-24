BBNaija: Okorocha congratulates Miracle — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Okorocha congratulates Miracle

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has described Miracle Igbokwe, winner of Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition, as a good ambassador of the state. Miracle was on Sunday announced winner of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show. He emerged the overall best with over 38 per cent of the 30 million votes cast in the grande finale. […]

The post BBNaija: Okorocha congratulates Miracle appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

