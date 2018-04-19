BBNaija: Organisers Need To Be More Strict With Rules To Curb Verbal Assault – Pasuma — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Organisers Need To Be More Strict With Rules To Curb Verbal Assault – Pasuma

Veteran Fuji music act, Pasuma has reacted to the recent outburst in the ongoing BBNaija reality Tv show where Ceec blasted fellow housemate Tobi in several verbal confrontations.

According to him, the organizers of the reality TV show needs to enforce some strict rules to avoid future unpalatable dramas in the house.

In his words;

‘I haven’t been paying attention to the Nigeria’s BBNAIJA reality show until recently i started receiving its viral updates which really have been largely filled with unpalatable dramas and misconducts by some of the housemates. The latest of this is the mindless verbal assault launched by one of the female housemates called CeeC against a male housemate named Tobi’.

He added that Ceec’s behaviour is undesirable and her verbal assault on Tobi signifies collapse in the nation’s moral system and the weakness of family unit as a vital agent of socialization.

‘This undesirable behaviour is clearly one of the indications of the collapse of our moral system and the weakness of the family unit as a vital agent of the society with the prime obligation to install values, good conduct and discipline in children from the cradle. Indeed, I’ve personally taken that as a duty as a parent. It’s always been part of my songs to the society and its expected that parents will take this responsibility with more seriousness. Though the BBN managers have penalised the erring housemate for her bad conduct, there must be stricter rules to effectively curb this unpleasant acts so as to enable viewers enjoy the real entertainment and instructional purposes of the show’.

