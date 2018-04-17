BBNaija: “Other housemates were drinking, thinking I’ve been evicted” – Cee-C — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “Other housemates were drinking, thinking I’ve been evicted” – Cee-C

Controversial BBNaija housemate Cee-c, has shared her opinion on how other housemates felt when they saw her return to house yesterday.

The housemates really could not hide their disappointment, when Cee-C returned to the house following the eviction of Khloe, Anto and Lolu on Sunday.

Cee-C, alongside Khloe and Anto were taken outside during the Sunday live show, and according to her, she thought that was the end for her.

Anto and Khloe never made it back into the house while Lolu was evicted in the room by Ebuka.

Cee-C, earlier told Biggie during her Dairy Session that other housemates also thought it was over for her and had started drinking to that.

According to her,

“When they saw me coming back into the room, their faces were bad. They felt really bad and it showed. “They had started drinking. Thinking I’m gone. They were like, ‘this girl does not die.’ “Biggie I’m grateful.”

