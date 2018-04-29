 #BBNaija: Photos from the homecoming party for the Top 5 housemates — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Photos from the homecoming party for the Top 5 housemates

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The homecoming party for the Top 5 went down yesterday 28th April, at Club Cubana in Victoria Island Lagos.

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalists, Cynthia and Nina have struck a close friendship since their exit from Biggie’s house.

Ceena as they are popularly called both looked stunning at the final homecoming party last night.

Ex-housemates from Double Wahala and See Gobbe were all present, including the host of the show, Ebuka.

See some photos below:

