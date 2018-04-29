BBNaija: Photos from the homecoming party for the Top 5 housemates — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Photos from the homecoming party for the Top 5 housemates
The homecoming party for the Top 5 went down yesterday 28th April, at Club Cubana in Victoria Island Lagos.
Big Brother Naija 2018 finalists, Cynthia and Nina have struck a close friendship since their exit from Biggie’s house.
Ceena as they are popularly called both looked stunning at the final homecoming party last night.
Ex-housemates from Double Wahala and See Gobbe were all present, including the host of the show, Ebuka.
See some photos below:
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post #BBNaija: Photos from the homecoming party for the Top 5 housemates appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!