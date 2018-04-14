BBNaija: Reekado Banks to perform on Sunday — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Reekado Banks to perform on Sunday

We’re nearing the end of yet another blazing season of Big Brother Naija and as such, it’s only just that the stage spots only the coolest kids in the African musical sphere. Reekado Banks’ rhythmically intoxicating music has seen him grace international stages and now, BBNaija’s.

Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, a 24 year University of Lagos graduate seems to have been born with music and the arts deeply embed in his essence and thanks to having always been surrounded by music courtesy of his producer brother and gospel singer Sister, he developed his own sound and carved his own journey going forward.

The name Reekado Banks was derived by combining two names that mean ‘wealthy strong ruler’ when loosely translated; very fitting considering the amount of success he’s had thanks to his contractual affiliations with giant label ‘Mavin records’ that came about as a result of the songs sent to the label by his Brother.

Having been awarded ‘rookie of the year’ in 2014 and weighing in on the number 10 spot on the Billboard world album music, Reekado Banks continues to be a musical force taking Africa and the world by storm. The young sensation will be performing two of his hit songs ‘Like’ featuring label colleague Tiwa Savage and ‘pull-up’. Two numbers that will sure pull us into a trance and have us dancing through the Live Show. Do best and not miss it!

