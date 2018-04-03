BBNaija - Returned Housemate, Anto Kisses Lulo So Passionately - Video & Photos — Nigeria Today

BBNaija – Returned Housemate, Anto Kisses Lulo So Passionately – Video & Photos
Guys, the Big Brother Nigeria housemates have started again ooo. This one is not acting again, this is pure passion exhibited few minutes ago in Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” house by its housemates.
One of the returned housemates, Anto seem to be in love with Lulo. I think we are about to see another two housemates living a couples life in the house after Bambam and Teddy A was evicted within 24 hours.
Guys and ladies, this is not just a kiss, this is passionate kiss and had it been BBNaija dey allow “straff”, I swear this two for straff this afternoon.
See the video footage below…..
https://www.instagram.com/p/BhFi_4MA62p/
