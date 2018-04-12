 BBNaija! Rico Swavey Predicts Who Will Win The Show — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Rico Swavey Predicts Who Will Win The Show

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Recent evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, has predicted whowill win the popular reality show. In an interview with Pulse, the former housemate said he would be happy for whoever emerges the winner, but thinks it is between Tobi and Miracle. “That has to be… Like my nigga Bitto would say, ‘there’s a dichotomy […]

