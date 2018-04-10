BBNaija: See Cee-C’s Hot Dress That Has Got People Talking (Photos) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: See Cee-C’s Hot Dress That Has Got People Talking (Photos)

#BBNaija: See Cee-C’s Hot Dress That Has Got People Talking (Photos)Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C pulled all the stops today as she rocked a figure-hugging pink dress.

Cee-C who went braless, showed off her banging curves in the s*xy short dress which her fans call iconic.

Screenshots of her outfit were made and uploaded online with diverse impressing comments trailing them. Cee-C is presently single in the house after Alex reportedly stole Tobi from her.

See more photos:



