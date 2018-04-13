 BBNaija! See The Photos of Cee-C’s Best Friend who died in school — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! See The Photos of Cee-C’s Best Friend who died in school

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Here is the photos of Etape Emmanuel, the guy who died after BBNaija housemate, Cee-C, prayed for his relationship with another girl to come to an end. A girl identified as Ani Esther Chioma took to Facebook earlier today with claims that she is the sister to the girl Etape Emmanuel was dating. In her […]

The post BBNaija! See The Photos of Cee-C’s Best Friend who died in school appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.