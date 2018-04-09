BBNaija: Stunning new make-up photos of evicted housemate, BamBam — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Stunning new make-up photos of evicted housemate, BamBam

BamBam Makeup photos

Evicted housemate, BamBam certainly has the looks and these new photos of hers prove that she’s a force to reckon with when it comes to beauty.

The lovely just might be eyeing a career in modelling considering the acceptance her recent professional photos have gathered on social media.

She looks so bold and fierce in her latest photos.

Asides from being intelligent and with a strong character, she is also a good singer and fast learner.

Checkout these new and impressive makeup photos of hers below:

