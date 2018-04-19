BBNaija: TBoss Reacts after Cee-c rained insults on Tobi — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: TBoss Reacts after Cee-c rained insults on Tobi

Former BBNaija finialist, TBoss has reacted to Cee-C’s drama with Tobi yesterday.

In case you missed it, Cee-c verbally attacked Tobi all day and the young man kept his cool and smiled all through.

It all began when Tobi said he doesn’t like her anymore as they were about to prepare for their Close-Up task and she started raining insults on him, cursing him for gossiping and talking behind her back with other housemates.

She warned him to steer clear from her and her matter because she is completely over him. Meanwhile Tobi didn’t utter a word throughout Cee-c’s rant. He just kept laughing.

Tboss in reaction to this shared a tweet by Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji who advised ladies never to talk to Men the way Cee-C did.

Linda Ikeji had written; “Dear women, never talk to a man the way CeeC has spoken to Tobi today no matter how provoked you are. It’s almost a sin! And of course, it goes both ways! #BBNaija”

Tboss echoing the blogger’s words wrote; “Many thanks Linda Ikeji for these words! Like Yooooo”

