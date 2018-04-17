BBNaija! Teddy A and Bambam Goes Half Nud3 To Cover House of Maliq Magazine — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Teddy A and Bambam Goes Half Nud3 To Cover House of Maliq Magazine
Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Teddy A and Bambam are on the cover of House of Maliq magazine. The due who became a hot topic after their sex in the toilet video went viral haven’t allowed that to deter their progress. Shortly after Bambam was evicted, Teddy A cried stating that he was going to […]
The post BBNaija! Teddy A and Bambam Goes Half Nud3 To Cover House of Maliq Magazine appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!