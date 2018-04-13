BBNaija: Teddy A and BamBam visit Senator Dino Melaye in Abuja — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Teddy A and BamBam visit Senator Dino Melaye in Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye hosts BamTeddy in Abuja

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemates, Bam Bam and Teddy A are currently in Abuja and the lovebirds both made a quick stop at the residence of Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye.

The Senator shared the photo with the caption, ‘Teddy A and Bambam of big brother at my krip. Great guys’.

Their visit to the Senator caused mixed reactions as some say rather than host them, he should host more intellectual people like outstanding teachers, students et all… while some others are cool with their visit to the senator.

See some reactions below:

sly_baby30: Yass the bamteddy gang. Any body disappointed with this post can go and dieee by fireeee . Zaddy dino always on point.

royal_blood27: It takes a celebrity senator like you to recognise a rare gem like [email protected] dino melaye you are a great guy pls support them. I love u great senator

jaquelinemakute: Thank you for hosting Bamteddy greater things ahead

sum1beads: Honest question what are they hosting them for?

hamzainda: Some cheap frustrated peopophiles are looking for a way to get popularity by correcting my senator and calling bamteddy names. Whether u be man or woman pls go and get a life in cee c voice I speak. Cos your inferiority complex is well written bold on your faces to the all the haters of bamteddy. Thank you for hosting bamteddy my senator. #IRepKogiState

uzofine.justina: Thank u sir for hosting them… My beautiful bamteddy waxing strong. Those dropping negative vibes here are just bittered, if you don’t start been happy for the blessings of your fellow human, blessing can never locate you

alenfrosh: Y’all can abuse them all you want.. It doesn’t stop them from prospering, you’re not God and can never be…. Because the duo will be in your screen forever and ever till you y’all haters die and nothing you can do to stop grace.

janetsajo: You’re there shouting toilet while they’re getting the fame, popularity and connection. Where has your decent fake life taken you to. Awon ode

uchennaegbomeche: Great guys bawo ? People that were having sex in the toilet on national TV , what morals do they have ?? Mr senator sir, don’t just follow the trend please

ionjutaran: If these guys really had sex in the BBNAIJA toilet… Then i think inviting them over will be a moral miscalculation and a wrong mesaahe to the Nigerian youths and society. YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE… MEYLAYE BABA! #

