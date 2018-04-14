BBNaija: Teddy A Finally Dumps Baby Mama For Bambam? — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Teddy A Finally Dumps Baby Mama For Bambam?

Nigerian ex-BBNaija housemate Teddy A who was entangled in a love life with Bambam during their stay in the house was reported to have a baby mama before the reality show. Teddy A was evicted hours later after her in house lover Bambam was shown the exit door.

Since their arrival in Nigeria from South Africa, the couple have been seen everywhere that is anywhere as they grant interview on their ongoing media tour.

In their recent interview they played down a chance of continuing their relationship saying that making money was more important to them than the relationship.

Well that was kind of a joke from them because from their recent photos they looked more like a couple and they were all loved up in the photo.

However, one thing noticed is that Teddy A doesn’t carry his baby mama along in any of his outings.

He is never spotted with his son since leaving the BBNaija house but he proudly flaunts BamBam and this is the main reason we are saying that he may have dumped his baby mama for Bambam.

In an interview granted after he got evicted, Teddy spoke of how he will respond to the situation of having a baby mama whilst dating BamBam.

“I feel fine. My girl left and now I’m out. All my life I have always had issues with women. I will handle Bambam and my baby-mama maturely. I will help Bambam. I went into the house to sell myself, my brand and my music. Bambam has something to offer. I genuinely care about her”, he said.

With the current trend of different baby mamas among Nigerian singer it will not be a surprise if at the end Bambam also have a baby for Teddy considering that he is also a singer.

The post #BBNaija: Teddy A Finally Dumps Baby Mama For Bambam? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

