BBNaija! Teddy A Has Been Evicted — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Teddy A Has Been Evicted

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija housemate Teddy A has been evicted from the house and this is no Aprils’ Fool hoax. This comes after Teddy A’s romantic partner, BamBam was evicted from the reality show shortly after Saturday night party yesterday. This is the end of road for Teddy A

