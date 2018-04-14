BBNaija: Teddy A Launches Record Label - Concise News — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Teddy A Launches Record Label – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
BBNaija: Teddy A Launches Record Label
Concise News
Evicted BBNaija housemate Teddy A on Friday launched his own record label. Teddy A, who alongside former housemate Bambam on Thursday paid Kogi West Senatorial district lawmaker, Sen. Dino Melaye, a courtesy visit, named the new label ALPHA Records …
#BBNaija: Teddy A unveils record label
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!