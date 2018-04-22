BBNaija: Teddy A set to launch clothing line — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Teddy A set to launch clothing line





TeddyA clothing line

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Teddy A is set to launch his clothing line called ‘badman Apparel‘ – the singer took to his twitter handle to make the announcement tweeting;

Official announcement date of my new clothing line “Badman Apparel” will be out soon. Watch this space!

Official announcement date of my new clothing line “Badman Apparel” will be out soon. Watch this space! — Teddy-A (@BadmanTeddyA) April 21, 2018





This comes just few days after the singer took to his Instagram to launch his new record label, “Alpha Records” – though the graduate of the University of Texas never revealed why he left his former record label, Big A Entertainment, however hinging on his new found fame, he announced the launch of Alpha Records on his Instagram page.

He wrote on his page,

I’m so hyped about this one. My newest baby, ALPHA Records. I hope the birth of this company brings greater, fruitful and more fulfilling years to come. Amen! #AR #Badman #AlphaMale#BasedOn1or2

Logo by @samuel_olawunmi

