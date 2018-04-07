BBNaija: Teddy A Spotted With Phyno — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Teddy A Spotted With Phyno

Recently evicted Big Brother housemate, Teddy A was spotted with rapper Phyno sparking rumours of a possible collaboration between the two. Teddy A is not short on offers to work with people in the industry, right after he was evicted, Iyanya tweeted at him; “Yooooo @iamteddya #Biko hit me up once you get into Gidi. Make we enter […]

The post BBNaija: Teddy A Spotted With Phyno appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

