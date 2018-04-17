BBNaija: TeddyA, Bambam grace magazine's cover - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: TeddyA, Bambam grace magazine’s cover – The Nation Newspaper



The Nation Newspaper BBNaija: TeddyA, Bambam grace magazine's cover

The Nation Newspaper

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Teddy A and BamBam, have graced the cover of the April edition of House of Maliq Magazine. House of Maliq is an online fashion magazine that specialises in conducting exclusive interviews for celebrities …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

