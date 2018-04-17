 BBNaija: TeddyA, Bambam grace magazine's cover - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: TeddyA, Bambam grace magazine’s cover – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment


BBNaija: TeddyA, Bambam grace magazine's cover
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Teddy A and BamBam, have graced the cover of the April edition of House of Maliq Magazine. House of Maliq is an online fashion magazine that specialises in conducting exclusive interviews for celebrities

