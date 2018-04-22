 #BBNaija: ‘The Last Dance’ Tobi and Alex trend on Twitter (Video) — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: ‘The Last Dance’ Tobi and Alex trend on Twitter (Video)

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment

Tobi and Alex gave fans some good entertainment at yesterday’s Saturday night party.

The Big Brother ‘Double Wahala’ housemates were all shades of cool with their dance moves.

Though the show ends today, Fans are hoping that the duo continue what they have started as the chemistry between them is undeniable.

Recall that Cee-C and Tobi were a thing in the early weeks of the reality show before things went sour between them, well some fans are saying Alex probably had a thing for Tobi all a long. As such may have wished that things didn’t work out between Tobi and Cee-C.

However, fans of Tolex say Tobi and Alex owe Cee-C nothing and should go on and have a happily ever after.

A twitter user suggested that; “Tobi and Alex are FRIENDS!! Who care deeply about each other. Tolex is just our medicine. It keeps us happy from these toxic streets. Don’t let high blood pressure kill you. You get? #BBNaija”

