BBNaija – Tobi Bakre’s Brother Femi, Pens Emotional Tribute To Him as Big Brother Naija Winds Down — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija – Tobi Bakre’s Brother Femi, Pens Emotional Tribute To Him as Big Brother Naija Winds Down

Femi Bakre took to his Instgram page to pen a heartfelt message to his brother Tobi Bakre who is still an active contestant in the Big Brother Naija reality tv show.

He wrote;

They say a brother is a gift to the heart and a friend to the spirit. There is no other love like the love for a brother.

While I was busy chasing a 5.00 GPA every semester at UNILAG, your cup of tea was how to organise the biggest rave parties. How you managed to have all that fun and still graduate with fantastic grades before you turned 20 still amazes me. We’ve both trodden different paths, but I’m glad we were still able to make sense of our lives.

We’ve lived our lives thinking we were entirely different but watching you every day in the #BBNaija house made me realise we have so much in common. You’re ambitious, intelligent, creative, reliable, and most of all, a gentleman.

This year Big Brother asked for #DoubleWahala, and you gave us that and more. I am delighted at how you have made good use of the platform to give a good account of yourself and show the world that you indeed are the #DeservingWinner of #BBNaija3.

Thank you for being my fav, thank you for being my friend, and thank you for being my brother!

#ManLikeTobi #TeamTobi #BBNaija

