 BBNaija: Tobi gives Alex the gold bracelet his father gave him — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Tobi gives Alex the gold bracelet his father gave him

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija housemates, Tobi has gifted fellow housemate & gossip partner Alex a gold bracelet his father gave to him. While Alex was talking with Lolu, who was telling her that he’s noticed how deeply she’s fallen for Tobi, Tobi came to join them and upon seeing the bracelet, she asked that the gentleman give […]

