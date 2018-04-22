BBNaija: Tobi has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Tobi has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house





Tobi evicted

With weeks of eluding evictions from the Big Brother Naija house, Tobi has finally been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

In a rather shocking twist of events, the former Banker’s time has finally met its end in the Big Brother Naija game.





Tobi becomes the 2nd runner up of the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala reality show leaving just Cee-C and Miracle contending for the win of the Big Brother Naija game.

A really down to earth guy who made sure to bring life to every weekend party in the house, Tobi won the hearts of many but unfortunately wasn’t put up as the winner of the show…

Hearty congratulations to Tobi and we most definitely can’t wait to follow him up on what his next real life actions will be…

