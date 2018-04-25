BBNaija: Tobi prostrates to greet Cee-C’s father (video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Tobi prostrates to greet Cee-C’s father (video)
Big brother Naija 2018 finalists, Cee-C and Tobi who were at loggerheads during the show, were filmed having a nice time with family and friends at their hotel last night.
In a video which is trending on Social media, Tobi is seen prostrating to greet Cee-C’s father.
Watch the video below…
Source – Linda Ikeji
The post BBNaija: Tobi prostrates to greet Cee-C’s father (video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!