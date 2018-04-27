BBNaija: Tobi speaks on getting help from Heritage Bank (Video) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Tobi speaks on getting help from Heritage Bank (Video)





Tobi Bakre speaks on his relationship with Heritage Bank and the notion he ‘got help’ from them in getting on the show.

There have been rumours that the commercial bank facilitated the entry of Tobi Bakare into the Big Brother Naija house.

Note that the bank is one of the sponsors of the show.





Before his entry into the house, Tobi worked at the bank thereby swelling rumours that his entry was influenced.

The young man dispelled the rumours during an interview with Beat FM Lagos when he was quizzed about the issue.

“People in my office knew at the last minute when I had to resign. Nobody knew about it and I was particularly quiet about it. I only informed them when I wanted to resign” he explained.

He maintained that he was scared his links with Heritage Bank could have jeopardized his chances of being part of the reality show which he found uneasy to also disclose at the Big Brother Naija audition.

Watch a short clip of the interview below:

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post #BBNaija: Tobi speaks on getting help from Heritage Bank (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

