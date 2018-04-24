BBNaija: Tonto Dikeh blasts Tunde Ednut for saying Nina should stop using an Android phone — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Tonto Dikeh blasts Tunde Ednut for saying Nina should stop using an Android phone





Tonto Dikeh has slammed Tunde Ednut for subbing Nina to stop using an Android phone.

This comes after Tunde posted a not-so-clear video from Nina’s first Instagram live post since she left the house.





“Nina, stop using Android.” Tunde wrote;

Tonto took to his comment section and wrote;

“Tunde you have been a celebrity longer than I can remember,so you can afford a phone.. Send her one she needs it,We are waiting since you are the first to notice it!!”

