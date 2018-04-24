BBNaija Top 5 Miracle, Cee-C, Tobi, Alex & Nina Step Out For Media Tour (Photo) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Top 5 Miracle, Cee-C, Tobi, Alex & Nina Step Out For Media Tour (Photo)

The top five of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Double Wahala reality TV show, Miracle, Cee-C, Tobi, Alex & Nina Step Out For Media Tour. The ex- big brother housemate they Visit GoTv , Dstv this morning for interview sppotted in group picture. See more photo below:

The post BBNaija Top 5 Miracle, Cee-C, Tobi, Alex & Nina Step Out For Media Tour (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

