BBNaija: Uche Maduagwu slams Miracle, says he should focus on the money and not sex — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Uche Maduagwu slams Miracle, says he should focus on the money and not sex

Uche Maduagwu slams Miracle

Uche Maduagwu has come again, and this time it’s for Big Brother Housemate, Miracle.

He slammed Miracle, calling him a fool for concentrating on sex and not the grand price of N45million.

He wrote:

You’re a miraculous MUMU, focus on the money and not sex in BBnaija house… @miracleikechukwu Your mumu is out of this planet, infact, you’re the king of Mumu, even if your destiny is not sending you enough text messages, can’t you wake up from your slumber? See how you allowed this small Nina girl use home made SEX to take away the remaining miracle you need to win the 45 million naira? Now you have lost focus in the #house totally, all you now think about is Sex, and not the price, anyways, all hope is not lost, I’m already doing fasting and prayers on your behalf tagged “free Miracle from spiritual Nina”. @miracleikechukwu if you still want the Biggest Actor in Nigeria to make you win, then you need to wake up and start putting your focus on the money and not Sex.

