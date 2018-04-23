 #BBNaija: Unilag students set up projectors to watch show's finale earlier today - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Unilag students set up projectors to watch show’s finale earlier today – Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria

The University of Lagos's students at Moremi Hall inside the school's campus were all set for tonight's Big Brother Naija grand finale. These photos show them setting up huge projector screens to watch the grand finale of Big Brother Naija. Photos

