BBNAIJA: Viewers laud Miracle’s emergence as winner — Nigeria Today

BBNAIJA: Viewers laud Miracle’s emergence as winner
Some viewers of the BBNaija TV reality show o Sunday night expressed joy that Miracle Igbokwe eventually emerged the overall winner. A matron, Mrs Veronica Odogwu jumped in appreciation as Miracle was announced the BBNaija winner. According to her, if Cecee had been announced the winner, that would would have meant the reality show supported rudeness and arrogance.
