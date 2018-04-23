 BBNAIJA: Viewers laud Miracle’s emergence as winner — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNAIJA: Viewers laud Miracle’s emergence as winner

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Some viewers of the BBNaija TV reality show o Sunday night expressed joy that Miracle Igbokwe eventually emerged the overall winner. A matron, Mrs Veronica Odogwu jumped in appreciation as Miracle was announced the BBNaija winner. According to her, if Cecee had been announced the winner, that would would have meant  the reality show supported rudeness and arrogance.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.