BBNaija: Watch that moment when Cee-c advised herself in the mirror after acknowledging her problem (Video) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Watch that moment when Cee-c advised herself in the mirror after acknowledging her problem (Video)

With the show coming to an end, One of the cameras in the house captured Cee-C in an emergency meeting with herself

It’s probably not too late for the beautiful graduate of Law, as she stood in front of the mirror, addressing herself on issues she realizes is her problem.

In the video which is now making waves on the internet, Cee-C was spotted telling herself in front of the mirror that she has to deal with her anger issues and bitterness

This move has made some fans of the show think that realizing she has that problem is one step closer to solving it, while others feel she is acting for the camera.

One cannot ascertain whether it was a honest move or not, however, time alone will tell

Watch the below video;

