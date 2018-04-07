BBNaija! Watch The Moment Khloe Shed Tears After Rico Refused to Follow Her to The Luxury Bedroom — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Watch The Moment Khloe Shed Tears After Rico Refused to Follow Her to The Luxury Bedroom

Yesterday Khloe in the Big Brother Naija house was spotted crying because Rico refused to follow her upstairs to the luxury bedroom. She wanted to have a discussion with him, so she asked him to come upstairs for them to talk and he declined – saying she should come downstairs instead because upstairs is hot. […]

