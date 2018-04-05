BBNaija! Watch The Moment Tobi Paints Anto’s Nak3d Bum (Video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Watch The Moment Tobi Paints Anto’s Nak3d Bum (Video)

Last night, Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi in a chat with Anto said he would like to paint her bare bum, much to her pleasure. They went to the dressing room area of the house where she stripped and let him get the imprint . This has not gone down well with Lolu’s fans who […]

The post BBNaija! Watch The Moment Tobi Paints Anto's Nak3d Bum (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

