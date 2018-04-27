BBNaija: ‘Wedding’ Photo Of Tobi And Cee-C Surfaces — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: ‘Wedding’ Photo Of Tobi And Cee-C Surfaces

A social media user has photoshopped a wedding picture of Tobi Bakre and the caustic Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora who were seriously at loggerheads in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Tobi and Cee-C used to be romantic and strategic partners at the Big Brother Naija reality show before their relationship went awry. Tobi’s focus is presently on Alex and Cee-C sets her eyes on seeing a therapist for obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, Cee-C has ruled out any future romance between both parties and the issue of friendship is in doubts.

Source – TORI

