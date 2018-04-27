BBNaija: ‘Wedding’ Photo Of Tobi And Cee-C Surfaces — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: ‘Wedding’ Photo Of Tobi And Cee-C Surfaces
A social media user has photoshopped a wedding picture of Tobi Bakre and the caustic Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora who were seriously at loggerheads in the Big Brother Naija reality show.
Tobi and Cee-C used to be romantic and strategic partners at the Big Brother Naija reality show before their relationship went awry. Tobi’s focus is presently on Alex and Cee-C sets her eyes on seeing a therapist for obvious reasons.
Meanwhile, Cee-C has ruled out any future romance between both parties and the issue of friendship is in doubts.
Source – TORI
The post #BBNaija: ‘Wedding’ Photo Of Tobi And Cee-C Surfaces appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!