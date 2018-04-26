BBnaija Winner Miracle caught flirting with Ahneeka (video) — Nigeria Today

BBnaija Winner Miracle caught flirting with Ahneeka (video)

Just concluded big brother naija show winner Miracle has been caught on an Instagram video trending online flirting with a former housemate Ahneeka.

Following speculations Miracle and Ahneeka seem to be getting along so well.

During a live video session on Instagram organized by the Big Brother Naija finalists, Miracle was seen in a room apparently flirting with former housemate, Ahneeka in a hotel room.

Miracle appeared too excited to see her as he struggled to keep his hands off the presenter who worked with Linda Ikeji TV before her participation in the reality show.

Even when it appeared that Ahneeka was getting uncomfortable with his moves, Miracle persisted. This has raised concerns that the 24-year old might be interested in Ahneeka who has always voiced her support for Miracle at the twilight of the reality show.

This is happening in the face of an undefined relationship between Miracle and Nina who seems interested in continuing with her other lover, Collins.

Watch the video below:

